Power tariff may increase by Rs4.66 per unit

Business Business Power tariff may increase by Rs4.66 per unit

CPPA submits application to Nepra for the hike

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 01:48:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) – Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition in National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for hiking power tariff by Rs4.66 per unit.

Nepra will take up the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on December 27.

According to the sources, the price of electricity per unit is expected to increase by Rs4.66.

The hike in electricity has been sought in the context of November fuel price adjustment, the sources added.

It is expected that with the approval of the suggested hike, the power consumers will have exorbitant electricity bills in coming months.

This is a bad news for the consumers, who are already facing price hike in every commodity.

If the hike in power tariff is approved, the electricity will be expensive, and it will add difficulties to the sufferings of the consumers who are embroiled in vicious circle of inflation.

With the approval of the suggested hike in electricity prices, the power consumers will face the burden of more than Rs40 billion.

