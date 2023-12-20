Discos proposes Rs15,000 fee for urgent single-phase meter

Business Business Discos proposes Rs15,000 fee for urgent single-phase meter

Nepra endorses the suggestion

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 00:56:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - Distribution Companies (Discos) proposed a Rs15,000 fee for urgent single-phase meter installation during a public hearing on electricity service charges held by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

During the hearing, Distribution Companies (Discos) proposed a Rs15,000 fee for urgent single-phase meter installation, a suggestion endorsed by Nepra and stakeholders.

However, Nepra expressed reservations regarding the pending applications of 119,000 meters and questioned Discos about the unavailability of meters despite charging an urgent fee.

Discos presented further proposals during their briefing to Nepra. They advocated for a 14% interest charge on late bill payments, categorising meter tampering and attempted bribery as electricity theft punishable by confiscation of bills and appliances after three violations.

Nepra voiced concerns about public distrust in Discos, emphasising the need for unconventional solutions to sustain the power sector.

The authority highlighted the potential shortcomings of Discos’ current practices, hinting at the sector's limited longevity without viable reforms.

Discos suggested allowing only one meter in households with a single door.

Nepra, however, countered this proposal, reasoning that multiple families could reside in a single house, suggesting the installation of multiple meters based on the household's nature.

Nepra intends to evaluate and address these proposals and concerns to ensure a sustainable and reliable power sector for consumers.