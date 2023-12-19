KSE sheds 3.2pc as stocks stumble for second day in row after a record surge

Market had stopped upward movement last week after SBP maintained interest rates

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange nosedived for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the KSE-100 Index dropped 3.20 per cent, or 2,084.19 points, after selling pressure gripped the market.

Experts have been saying that this rush is a product of profit-taking as the market witnessed a record surge during the previous weeks after local investors decided to bank on stocks following a massive decrease in property prices – including both residential and commercial.

However, the scale of this slump is raising serious questions about the argument as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was recorded at 63,120.48 against the previous closing of 65,204.67. It follows a 1.40pc decline in the previous session.

With no economic activity in the country, some circles, on the other hand, are arguing that the market gains were a result of “overinvestment” thanks to the real estate slump, which has reached its peak.

At the same time, there are external factors too. One of them is the Middle East developments as shipping route passing through the Red Sea is under threat after the attacks carried out by the Yemen-based Houthis.

