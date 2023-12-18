SBP governor calls on CM Naqvi

SBP governor calls on CM Naqvi

Published On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 19:15:46 PKT

LAHORE (APP) – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad called on Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Monday.

Prevailing economic situation, matters relating to the Bank of Punjab and the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank were discussed during the meeting.

CM Naqvi expressed his commitment to increasing production by implementing measures such as providing subsidies and soft loans to the farmers. Recognising the need to alleviate the financial burden on small-scale farmers, he emphasised that fostering higher production is paramount.

The anticipated positive outcomes include widespread benefits from enhanced economic activities in the agricultural and other sectors, he noted.

The CM also highlighted the significance of achieving record cotton production in Punjab, projecting substantial savings of two billion dollars in foreign exchange.

The CM pointed out that the rice export from Punjab has exceeded two billion dollars as the provincial government is following a policy of providing comprehensive facilities to investors and industrialists, foreseeing positive ramifications in the form of a thriving stock exchange.

Recognising that enhanced production of cotton, rice and other crops will contribute positively to the national economy, the SBP governor expressed optimism about the future economic landscape and commended the CM for his valuable initiatives to improve different sectors including agriculture.

