High interest rates: England and Wales insolvencies rise by 21pc in November

Business Business High interest rates: England and Wales insolvencies rise by 21pc in November

BoE asks banks never assume they are too big to fall

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 09:51:14 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of companies in England and Wales declared insolvent in November was 21 per cent higher than a year earlier, government figures showed on Friday, adding to the pattern of higher corporate failures as the Bank of England raises interest rates.

The Insolvency Service, a public body, said there were 2,466 registered company insolvencies during the month.

The BoE raised rates 14 times between December 2021 and August this year, taking Bank Rate from 0.1pc to 5.25pc. On Thursday, the BoE kept borrowing costs at that level and said they would need to stay high for an extended period.

YOU AREN’T TOO BIG TO FALL



The collapse of Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank showed that Britain's banks should keep testing their failure procedures and never assume they are 'too big to fail', Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Friday.

After taxpayers had to bail out lenders during the global financial crisis of 2007-09, regulators introduced rules designed to "resolve" a failing lender without causing market mayhem.

The aim was to avoid taxpayers' cash being used in the future and to ensure that banks could no longer be 'too big to fail'.

Public funds, however, were relied on by Swiss authorities to force a takeover of Credit Suisse by domestic rival UBS, raising doubts about the global resolution framework.

The banking crisis in March also led to the Bank of England and finance ministry engineering a takeover of Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary by HSBC.

"I think we have a done a lot to overcome the problem of too big to fail, but it's really important to stress that this isn't a one-and-done thing," Ramsden told an event organised by accountancy firm Deloitte.

"You need to keep testing that conclusion."

The March events showed a need to enhance regulators' "toolkit" for smaller bank failures, and enhance the readiness to "bail in" banks using their own resources, he said.

The BoE will publish an update next summer on how easy it would be to close down a big UK bank without disruption to customers.

Readiness and flexibility in which options to use in a crisis were key to maximising the chances of a smooth and successful outcome, he said.

He urged banks to use the BoE's liquidity facilities after SVB's failure highlighted how social media can accelerate withdrawals of deposits.