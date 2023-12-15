Stocks rally to jump back above 66,000 mark

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls returned to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday morning as the outgoing week saw its rise and fall.

On the last working day of the week, the benchmark index gained 599.06 points at 11am to reach 66,049.24 — up by 0.92 percent from the previous close of 65,450.18 points.

DOLLAR FALLS

On the other hand, the value of US dollar depreciated in the interbank market.

On the last day of the business week, the greenback lost 41 paisa to 283.10.

On Thursday, dollar closed at Rs283.51.

