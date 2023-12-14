SNGPL severs 158 more illegal connections, imposes Rs14.7m fines

SNGPL continues crackdown on violators

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has conducted a series of raid in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad.

The crackdown resulted in disconnection of 158 connections. As many as 649 under-billing cases were processed and a fine of Rs14.7 million was imposed on the violators.

The regional team in Lahore disconnected 14 connections being illegally used and 15 for the use of compressors.

In Rawalpindi, four connections were disconnected due to illegal gas usage, while Islamabad’s regional team disconnected two connections for the same reason.

Four connections were disconnected in Multan and 19 in Sheikhpura while 83 connections were removed in Pesahwer and Karak.

The SNGPL teams also raided Abbottabad, Sahiwal and Faisalabad, and disconnected connection. The teams also lodged FIRs against the violators.