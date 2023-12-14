Elon Musk eyes launch of STEM-focused schools, college

(Web Desk) - Elon Musk is planning to use his non-profit, The Foundation, to open a primary and secondary school focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics in Austin, Texas, as well as a university, according to tax filings and a report by Bloomberg.

The Foundation is in the "process" of creating a primary and secondary school, and has plans to eventually open a university, the filing noted.

“The School is being designed to meet the educational needs of those with proven academic and scientific potential,” the filing noted. A representative of The Foundation could not be immediately reached for comment.

Musk's education venture, which will be funded by tuition and donors, aims to provide financial support for students who can't afford the school's tuition, according to the filing.

The university will seek formal accreditation, according to the filing.

“Substantially all the school’s expenses will be for its educational activities and related charitable programs,” the filing added, and eventually aims to be tuition-free.

The owner of X and Tesla has previously said people "don't need college to learn stuff," according to the Guardian, and added that Shakespeare probably did not go to college.

While the school doesn't currently have an compensated officers, trustees, or "highly compensated employees," it "expects to do so in the near future."

Musk previously launched Ad Astra School, a California school on SpaceX’s campus for his children, as well as children of employees, Bloomberg reported.

The Musk Foundation donated almost $100 million to The Foundation, according to its 2022 tax returns.

The Musk Foundation also contributed $7 million to Khan Academy to support computer science work, more than $2 million to Sea Turtles, Inc., to “support education, conservation and rehabilitation programs for sea turtles,” and $10,000 to universities including Boston University, University of Washington and USC.

This schools would be the latest expansion of Musk's footprint in Austin, where he relocated Tesla's headquarters from California in 2021. He also bought land in an Austin suburb for his employees, according to the New York Post.