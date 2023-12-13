KSE-100 Index briefly tops 67,000 as confident investors take refuge in stocks

Business Business KSE-100 Index briefly tops 67,000 as confident investors take refuge in stocks

The market boom follows a slump in real estate

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 10:33:40 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk/Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange briefly reached a new milestone during early intraday trading on Wednesday after the KSE-100 Index crossed the 67,000 mark amid the unending record-breaking streak fuelled by local investors who are rushing towards the stocks after a persistent decline in the property sector.

But the immediate factor is the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision a day earlier to keep the key policy rate at 22 per cent, further boosting the feeling that there won’t be any more interest rate hikes.

Just six minutes after the session started, the benchmark index had reached 67,093.96 against the previous closing of 66,426.78.

However, the KSE-100 Index was recorded at 66,778.88 after a gain of 352.10 points, or 0.53pc, by the time this report was filed around 10:24am (Pakistan Standard Time).

Businessmen are eager to see rate cuts as the high borrowing cost has made it impossible to manage the cost of doing business at a sustainable level, meaning there are neither any expansion nor plans to set up new ventures that in turn also produce the much-needed employment opportunities for the people hit hard by the rising cost of living.

At the same time, the paralysis experienced by the economy also resulting in stagnant wages at a time when the record-high and persistent inflation along with a week rupee due currency devaluation has been reducing the purchasing power at an alarming rate.

The market is also expecting direct foreign investment (FDI), especially by the Gulf States, to fuel the economy and the Saudi Arabia’s Aramco debut in Pakistan's retail fuels market on Tuesday through a 40 per cent stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO) has also been welcomed.

However, the people will start experiencing positive effects only if there are new projects and job creation as any investment in or acquisition of the existing companies won’t benefit directly.

It’s a developing story. Details to follow.

