PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 18:39:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 414.46 points, a positive change of 0.63 percent, closing at 66,426.78 points against 66,012.33 points the previous trading day.

A total of 969,630,378 shares valuing Rs.26.931 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,215,932,469 shares valuing Rs. 33.423 billion the last day.

Some 385 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 244 of them recorded gains and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 14 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 98,866,425 shares at Rs.1.78 per share, PTCL with 79,248,000 shares at Rs.11.01 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 66,712,445 shares at Rs.6.05 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.500.00 per share price, closing at Rs22,100.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs 150.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 8,700.00.

Philip Morris Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 36.90 per share closing at Rs 548.10, followed by Service Industries Limited with Rs.26.02 decline to close at Rs.649.38.

