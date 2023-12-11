Stock market sees downturn; investors navigate choppy waters
Business
KASRACHI (Dunya News) – The stocks market has experienced a negative business today, leaving investors grappling with significant losses.
The first day of the business week witnessed a downturn, culminating in the 100-index, closing at 66,012 points, reflecting a decrease of 211 points.
The reversal comes on the heels of a record –breaking bullish streak that persisted until the previous week, propelling the PXS to new heights.
Surpassing 66,000 points for the first time in history, the market had been riding a wave of optimism.
However, today’s downturn brought a sense of caution to investors, prompting a reevaluation of market dynamics.
A total of 613,393,284 shares amounting to Rs25.20 billion were transacted during the trading day, underlining the substantial market activity despite the decline.