Live Reporting

Gaza Tension

Gaza's 'catastrophic' health situation almost impossible to improve, says WHO

Gaza Tension
In-focus

Stock market sees downturn; investors navigate choppy waters

Stock market sees downturn; investors navigate choppy waters

Business

Stock market sees downturn; investors navigate choppy waters

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KASRACHI (Dunya News) – The stocks market has experienced a negative business today, leaving investors grappling with significant losses.

The first day of the business week witnessed a downturn, culminating in the 100-index, closing at 66,012 points, reflecting a decrease of 211 points.

The reversal comes on the heels of a record –breaking bullish streak that persisted until the previous week, propelling the PXS to new heights.

Surpassing 66,000 points for the first time in history, the market had been riding a wave of optimism.

However, today’s downturn brought a sense of caution to investors, prompting a reevaluation of market dynamics.

Read also: PSX crosses 66,000 mark on the heels of economic recovery

A total of 613,393,284 shares amounting to Rs25.20 billion were transacted during the trading day, underlining the substantial market activity despite the decline.

 

Related Topics
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)



Advertisement

Related News