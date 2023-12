US health insurer Cigna scraps deal to buy Humana -WSJ

Published On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 22:51:38 PKT

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Cigna (CI.N) has called off its deal to buy Humana (HUM.N), scrapping a deal that could have created a roughly $140 billion giant in the health-insurance industry, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday