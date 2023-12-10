Israel budget deficit spikes in November due to Gaza offensive
(Reuters)- Israel posted a budget deficit of 16.6 billion shekels ($4.5 billion) in November, the finance ministry said, citing a jump in expenses to fund Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
As a percentage of GDP, the deficit over the prior 12 months rose to 3.4pc in November from 2.6pc in October, it said.
A ministry source said the deficit for 2023 would end around 4pc of GDP.