Weakly inflation up by 1.16pc

Fri, 08 Dec 2023 17:38:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The weekly inflation rate has increased by 1.16 per cent while the overall inflation has touched mark 42.68 per cent on an annual basis.

According to a Pakistan Bureau of Statistic (PBS), the prices of 15 essential items were increased during the week where the prices of onion were raised by Rs13 per kg and eggs Rs8 per dozen during the period.

The data showed uptick in price of domestic cylinder of LPG by Rs14 in a week while the prices of dal masoor increased by 0.34 paisa.

Moong dal price increased by Rs2.44 per kg while the sugar price per kg moved up by Rs1.13 during the period under review.