SNGPL asks Ogra to hike gas price by 137.62pc

Business Business SNGPL asks Ogra to hike gas price by 137.62pc

SNGPL asks Ogra to hike gas price by 137.62pc

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 23:39:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The natural gas consumers are required to get prepared for a further rise in prices as the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited has requested Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to hike the gas prices by 137.62 per cent.

The company demanded the hike in gas price of Rs1,715 per mmbtu, seeking implementation of the rise from July 1, 2023.

Sources said the company faced huge losses of Rs181.51 billion during financial year 2023-24 and it was an urgent requirement of fixing the prices at Rs2,961.98 per mmbtu.

The current prices of gas per mmbtu is Rs1,246.49.

Sui Northern’s sought an increase of Rs1,209.14 per mmbtu on account of arrears of Rs56.48 per mmbtu due to rupee devaluation.

The OGRA fixed December 11 as the hearing date for deciding Sui Northern request.

