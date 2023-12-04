KSE-100 sets another all-time high amid foreign investment news, rate cut hopes

Market is showing a persistent upward movement after investors shifted their focus to stocks

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange is continuing with its record-breaking streak after the benchmark KSE-100 Index passed the 62,000 mark during early trading on Monday, starting the new week on a high amid imminent arrival of foreign investment from the Gulf States.

At 9:39am, the KSE-100 Index had reached 62,439.26 after gaining 748.01 points, or 1.21 per cent, against the last the closing of 61,691.25.

With the UAE and Saudi Arabia all set to include Pakistan in their current global investment spree list, the local investors are hoping the share prices in energy and banking sector will get the much-needed boost after a long period of remaining undervalued.

They are also confident that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will soon go for rate cuts, or at least isn’t going further hikes, although the high consumer price index (CPI) recorded in November dented the hopes of a sustainable dip in inflation.

