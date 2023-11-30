Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, drops diesel by Rs7 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The caretaker federal government on Thursday kept the petrol price unchanged at Rs281.34 per litre for the next fortnight.

However, the high-speed diesel (HSD) has been slashed by Rs7 per litre while kerosene oil decreased by Rs3.82 per litre.

The light diesel oil has also been dropped by Rs4.52 per litre.

The finance ministry issued a notification in this regard.

On Nov 15, the caretaker government slashed the petrol and diesel prices by Rs2.04 and Rs6.47 per litre, respectively.

The government is charging zero general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products while the rate of petroleum levy (PL) on petrol and diesel is Rs60 per litre.

