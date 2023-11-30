Ogra increases LPG price by Rs3.82 per kg

LPG domestic cylinder price jumps to Rs3,077

Updated On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 20:14:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday announced a hike in LPG prices by Rs3.82 per kg.

According to a notification issued here, the prices of LPG have risen by Rs3.82 per kg, resulting in an increase of Rs 45.18 for 11.8kg domestic cylinder.

The revised rate for LPG is set at Rs254.86 per kg. These new price are slated to take effect from Dec 1.