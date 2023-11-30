Miftah Ismail advocates remedial action for economy

Ismail stresses need for financial stability and relief for the citizens

LAHORE (Dunya News) Former Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has highlighted the pressing need to reduce circular debts and government deficits, emphasizing that i9ncluding non-filers in the tax net is paramount for financial stability.

He was speaking in a recent appearance on Dunya News’ program Dunya Kamran Khan.

During the interview he expressed concern over the soaring electricity prices, urging a reduction in distribution companies’ line losses to alleviate the burden on consumers.

He underscored the value of maintaining a positive relationship with the IMF.

According to Ismail, the priority should be given to curbing inflation along with focusing on increasing GDP.

He lauded efforts made by Dr Shamshad Akhtar and her team in managing IMF affairs.

Ismail stressed the need for financial stability and relief for the citizens.

