Most Gulf markets in the red on falling oil prices

Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 22:18:53 PKT

(Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday in response to Friday's fall in oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade higher.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell on Friday as the release of some hostages in Gaza reduced the geopolitical risk premium.

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) and a 1.5% decrease in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) declined 0.8%, with top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) losing 2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged 0.1% higher, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 1.2% rise in Elm Company (7203.SE).

OPEC+ has moved closer to a compromise with African oil producers on 2024 output levels, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters, after disagreements over those targets forced the group of oil-producing nations to postpone a key meeting.

The market is also waiting to see if Saudi Arabia extends its additional 1 million barrel per day (bpd) voluntary production cut, which is due to expire at the end of December.