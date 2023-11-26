Pakistan's cement exports surge by 40pc in first four months

Pakistan’s cement exports surge by 40pc in first four months

KARACHI (Web Desk) – In a robust economic upturn, Pakistan’s cement exports witnessed an impressive annual surge of 40.46 per cent in the initial four months of the current fiscal year.

Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reveals these exports generated $93.87 million, marking a substantial increase from $66.271 million recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Quantitatively, cement exports demonstrated an even more remarkable growth of 81.79 per cent, reaching 2,405,798 metric tons.

Notably, the month of October alone saw a 23.58 per cent increase in exports, contributing $26.405 million to the national forex reserves.

Despite a slight 2.35 per cent dip in monthly exports compared to September, the overall trend points towards a flourishing cement industry, positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global market.