OGRA raises RLNG prices, effective from Nov 1

Business Business OGRA raises RLNG prices, effective from Nov 1

OGRA raises RLNG prices, effective from Nov 1

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 17:13:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced a hike in imported Degasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices, impacting consumers in both Sui Northern and Sui Southern regions.

The price for RLNG in Sui Northern climes by 1.20 per cent, settling at $13.49 per mmbtu, while Sui Southern experiences a 1.17 per cent increase, reaching $14.03 per MMBtu.

Notably, the October rates stood at $13,33 and $13.87 per MMBtu for Sui Northern and Sui Southern, respectively.

The revise rates, effective November 1, 2023, raise concerns about potential implications on household and industrial expenditures.

