The greenback gained 23 paisas in early trade on the last working day of week and went up to 285.50

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The US dollar continued to appreciate against Pakistani rupee in interbank trade on Friday.

The greenback gained 23 paisas in early trade on the last working day of the week and went up to 285.50.

On Thursday, Pak rupee strengthened against the American currency by 14 paisas and closed at 285.50.