PSX sets new record, rises above 59,000 points barrier

At 10 am on Friday, the index gained 525 points to 59,425 points

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 10:02:03 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) created history when KSE-100 soared above 59,000 on Friday morning,

At around 9:30 am, the index gained 525points to 59,425 points.

It is the third consecutive day when bullish run on the PSX is being witnessed as the confidence of investors seems to be restored.

On the other hand, experts relate the upward trend in the PSX to the likely deal with the global donor IMF (International Monetary Fund).

The PSX closed on Thursday by gaining 701 points at 58,900 points.

