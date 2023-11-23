KE consumers to be slapped with another Rs1.52 per unit surcharge

It would be applicable from Nov 2023 till Dec 2024

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 17:10:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Power and Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday approved imposition of Rs1.52 per unit surcharge on consumers of Karachi Electric (KE).

Nepra announced the decision on a petition filed by the federal government, saying the surcharge will be received from consumers in electricity bills from November 2023 to December 2024.

The imposition of the additional surcharge would put an additional burden of Rs24.5 billion on the consumers.

The authority has sent its decision to the federal government, which is expected to issue a notification in this regard soon.

