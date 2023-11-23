Pakistan stock market keeps bullish streak for second successive day

The upward trend in PSX is in anticipation of a deal with the IMF which is expected next month

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bullish for the second day on Thursday while the rupee too performed well against the US dollar.

At 11:30 am, the PSX gained 654 points as a result of which KSE-100 index reached 58,856 points.

The upward trend in PSX is in anticipation of a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is expected next month.

RUPEE GAINS

On the other hand, the greenback was slightly on back foot as it lost 13 paisas in the early morning trading to 285.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed at 285 rupees 13 paisas in the interbank.