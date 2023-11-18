Gold rates fall by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Business Business Gold rates fall by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,550 per tola

Follow on Published On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 16:48:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs215,100 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.216,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,200 to Rs184,414 from Rs. 185,614 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22-karat gold went down to Rs169,046 from Rs170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,550 per tola and 2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,001 from $2006, the association reported.