Pakistan’s economy grapples with over Rs6 trillion power sector subsidies in two decades

Updated On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 21:28:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) – A recent investigation by the Dunya Investigation Cell has revealed Pakistan’s economy has borne the brunt of substantial subsidies over the past two decades, with power sector alone facing a challenge of a staggering Rs905 billion shortfall during the upcoming fiscal year 2024.

The investigation uncovered successive governments, instead of reforming the power sector, squandered a colossal sum of Rs6,196 billion between 2008 and 2023 in the form of subsidies. Document from the Finance Department indicated that during the last 17 financial years, the power sector received a total subsidy of Rs6trillion.

The breakdown of the subsidies is given below:

WAPDA: Rs3.59 trillion

Karachi Electricity Company: Rs1.114 trillion

Private Power Plant Companies: Rs756 billion

Party wise subsidies allocation:

Pakistan People Party (PPP): Rs1.581 trillion

Wapda was given Rs1.333 trillion

KESC was given Rs247.79 billion

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN-N): Rs934.598 billion

Wapda was given Rs731.98

KSCE: Rs 202 billion

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI): Rs1.905 trillion

Wapda was given Rs1.142 trillion

KSCE was given Rs165.4 billion

Private Power Plan Companies were given Rs598 billion

The PTI gave an unprecedented subsidy during its tenure.

During the PTI’s four-year, a record breaking subsidy of Rs1.905 trillion were spent on the power sector. The subsidy increased by a remarkable 365 percent, with the highest amount given in a single year, Rs1.072 trillion in fiscal year 2022.

When we conduct a comparative analysis between PTI, PML-N and PPP, the PTI paid Rs970.6 billion more than the PPP in power sector subsidies.

The coalition government’s impact was also considerable as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in power since April 2022, paid Rs870 billion as subsidy for power sector during 2023, making the highest subsidy in the last 17 fiscal years.

The current fiscal year 2024 is anticipated to witness a record power sector subsidy of Rs905 billion, challenging the economic stability of the country.

The investigation highlights the dire financial situation in the power sector and emphasizes the need for comprehensive reform measures to ensure sustainable economic growth.