High demand propels US dollar to Rs289 in open market

The recent gains made by the rupee are being erased swiftly

KARACHI (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The US dollar started the new business week on Monday from where it had left during the last session, with a Rs1 gain in open market exchange rate, as the rupee seems unable to halt the latest slide which is erasing the gains it had made after reaching a record low against the world’s dominant currency.

As the market approached the midday trading, the dollar was available for Rs289 amid a high demand, which is also being attributed to market manipulation, as the investors are opting for the safe haven currency amid the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the $3 billion stand-by arrangement.

On the other hand, the dollar’s official exchange rate in interbank intraday trading had so far increased by 87 paisa, which means the greenback was available for Rs287.90 against the previous closing of Rs287.03 on last Friday.

The weakening rupee coincides with the history-making bullish trend being witnessed in the stock exchange where the KSE-100 has now shattered another record by crossing the 56,000 ceiling.

Last month, the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee had decided to maintain the interest rates to the current record-high level of 22pc despite the signs of an easing inflation, making many in the market to expect a rate cut.

The rupee is under pressure amid a high demand – described by many as a return of market speculation after the short-lived government crackdown – as the IMF is pressing ahead with its demand to meet all the conditions required under the $3 billion stand-by arrangement.

Hence, this scenario is creating uncertainty as experts believe that even the release of the second tranche after a successful first review won’t improve dollar supply.

The IMF has been adamant to stick with the criterion of market determining the currency exchange rate, thus closing the door for any government intervention to boost the local currency.