KSE-100 continues making history, crosses 56,000 mark

Huge gains in recent days are a result of possible privatisation of SOEs, end of rate hike cycle

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 10:17:43 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange was sustaining the bullish trend on Monday during early intraday trading as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was 1,11 per cent, or 545.18 points with the energy companies leading the surge.

By the time this report was being filed at 9:49am, the KSE-100 Index had crossed the 56,000 mark for the first time in its history – touching 56,004.15 against the previous closing of 55,391.36.

On the business week ending Oct 27, the stock market had reached the level of 50,943.84. It means the KSE-100 Index has jumped by 5,060.31 points since Oct 30, shattering all the previous and records and new ceilings in just over two weeks.

The local investors are buoyant by the expectation that there won’t be any more rate hikes given a declining inflation and a positive outcome of the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The reason behind the investors rooting for a successful first review by the IMF of the $3 billion stand-by arrangement is that the privatisation of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been seemingly getting nearer, being one of the main conditions set under the agreement.

Islamabad has already implemented the IMF demands – ranging from hiking the fuel prices to the power and gas tariffs while slashing subsidies – which are meant to reduce fiscal deficit. Thus, the privatisation of loss-making SOEs is naturally the next stage.

Meanwhile, other factors have also contributed to the prevailing trend visible in the stock market – improved macroeconomic indicators [reduced fiscal deficit and others], the steps taken to control smuggling by regulating the Afghan Transit Trade and the strong performance shown by the agriculture sector, including bumper rice and cotton crops.



It’s a developing story. Details to follow.

