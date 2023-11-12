Saudi Arabia train women to boost coffee industry

Participants learn about Saudi coffee tools and preparation techniques

Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) The Saudi Coffee Expert training program — an initiative of the Ministry of Culture and the Culinary Arts Commission — is currently underway across Saudi Arabia.

The first two week-long sessions of the training program were held in Jeddah from Oct. 29-Nov. 2 and Riyadh from Nov. 5-9. Two more sessions will be held in Riyadh over the next fortnight and the final session will be held in Alkhobar from Nov. 26-30.

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, told Arab News: “The Saudi Coffee Expert training program is a testament to our dedication to preserving our cultural heritage and fostering the growth of the coffee industry.

By equipping young national cadres with the essential skills and knowledge, we are laying a solid foundation for the sustained prosperity of our beloved Saudi coffee.

I wholeheartedly encourage all coffee enthusiasts to seize this exceptional opportunity and embrace the rich traditions of Saudi coffee.”

The organizers said the course explores the history of Saudi coffee, its significance to Arabs, and coffee cultivation practices in the Arabian Peninsula in general and in Saudi Arabia in particular, including different strains, processors, crop quality, and how to identify defects.

Participants also learn about Saudi coffee tools and preparation techniques, roasting, additives, and traditional regional recipes, as well as the literary heritage surrounding coffee, examining early writings and symbolism in poetry.

The program also sheds light on coffee-serving practices and effective communication skills, covering ancient customs, modern-day practices, and ensuring the best possible experience for guests.

Sultan Al-Murayyi, a Saudi coffee expert based in Jeddah and one of the program’s trainers, told Arab News: “During the training program, I guided participants through the variations in roasting and additives used in Saudi coffee (in different areas of the Kingdom).

For instance, the northern region tends to have a darker roast, while the southern region favors a lighter roast. The middle regions are typically characterized by a medium roast.”

He added: “For the first time, we trained female Saudi coffee experts. Women constitute half of Saudi Arabia, and the aim of the program is to empower and include them.

They will play a crucial role in introducing Saudi coffee and our cultural heritage through an accessible and simplified approach. Our aspiration is to share Saudi culture and our exceptional coffee with the global community.”

Rami Ahmad Almwari, who participated in the Jeddah training program, said: “The program provided me with a deeper understanding of the captivating history and culture surrounding Saudi coffee.

My aspiration is to leverage this newfound knowledge to potentially create a distinctive modern Saudi coffee beverage, offering a taste of our heritage to coffee lovers everywhere, all while drawing inspiration from our rich cultural roots.”