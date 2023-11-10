Traders accuse Lahore police of forcing closure of businesses amid smog lockdown

Completed
LAHORE (Web Desk) – In response to the smog emergency in Punjab, a traders' association accused the police in Lahore of compelling businesses to close, alleging a violation of government directives.

Certain areas in Punjab are shrouded in smog with PM2.5 levels surpassing WHO guidelines, prompting the provincial government to declare a smog lockdown in eight cities.

 

Despite an initial decision to close markets on Saturday and Sunday, the Lahore administration revised the notification, permitting market operations on Friday. All Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran (APAT) leader Naeem Mir claimed that police enforced closures on Friday, contrary to the agreement between traders and the Lahore commissioner.

Mir asserted that the government had committed to lifting the lockdown in the event of rain, which occurred, leading to improved air quality. He urged authorities to honor their commitment and promptly end the lockdown. The government notification outlined closures for markets, banks, offices, educational institutions, and parks on specified dates.

Exemptions from the lockdown included pharmacies, medical facilities, petrol pumps, bakeries, and essential services. Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa had instructed police to minimise traffic, and he urged traders to voluntarily close on Friday.

Despite rain improving the air quality index, concerns persisted, with citizens advised to contact the deputy commissioner's office for issues.
 

