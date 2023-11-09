Power tariff up by 0.40 per unit

The electricity tariff adjustment is made for the month of September

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased the power tariff by 0.40 per unit.

According to a regulatory body statement, the electricity tariff adjustment is made for the month of September and will be paid in November bills.

K-Electric and lifeline clients will be exempt from the increase.

On October 6, the Nepra increased power tariffs for K-Electric customers by a staggering Rs4.45 per unit.

According to the notification, the tariff is being updated as part of the first quarter adjustment of the previous fiscal year, and payments will be issued to power customers in October and November.

The power tariff for K-Electric customers has been raised from Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.45 per unit, with Nepra having approved the increase on September 27,” according to the notification.