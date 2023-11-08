Mohsin Naqvi asks SBP to shut down banks for four days

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday made a telephone call to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor and suggested him closing banks on Friday and Saturday as smog worsens.

The chief minister informed SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed about the serious situation regarding smog.

He also requested the bank governor to keep the banks closed on Friday and Saturday in eight districts of the province and the SBP governor agreed.

The CM further said the next four days were very important in terms of smog, adding that all institutions were busy working day and night.

“Citizens are requested to stay home for three days,” Mohsin Naqvi stressed, adding that the traffic on the roads will be at a minimum level.

The Punjab government officials said the banks would remain closed on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“There will not be a lot of strictness on Iqbal Day on Nov 9,” CM Naqvi stated, adding there would be strict action on Friday and Sunday.