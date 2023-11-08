Gas tariff jacked up in line with IMF agreement

Business Business Gas tariff jacked up in line with IMF agreement

Another IMF condition met: Gas tariff increased

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 20:11:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been met as gas prices have been raised in addition to the increase in electricity costs.

The federal government has approved the gas price hike.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has issued a notification of increase in gas prices from Nov 1. The prices of gas for non-protected domestic consumers have been raised by over 172%.

Also read: Negative impacts of IMF conditions force govt for smaller power tariff hike

The consumers using 25 cubic metres of gas per month will see an increase of Rs100 per mmbtu. For those consuming 60 cubic metres of gas per month, rates have been raised by Rs300 per mmbtu.

Customers using 100 cubic metres will experience a gas price increase from Rs400 to Rs1,000.

Those consuming 150 cubic metres a month will face a gas price increase from Rs600 to Rs1200. For those consuming 300 cubic metres, rates have been increased by Rs1,900 per mmbtu, and the price of gas for those using 300 cubic metres per month has been raised from Rs1,100 to Rs3,000.

Customers consuming 400 cubic metres will see rates increase by Rs1500 per mmbtu, with the price of gas for consumption of 400 cubic metres increasing from Rs2,000 to Rs3,500.

The price has been raised from Rs3,100 to Rs4,000 per mmbtu for consumption exceeding 400 cubic metres per month.