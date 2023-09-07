SBP's reserves down by $ 70 m to $ 7,779.3 m

07 September,2023 08:03 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) During the week ended on 01-Sep-2023, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s reserves decreased by $ 70 million to $ 7,779.3 million on account of debt repayments.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13,126.7 million as of 01-Sep-2023. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $ 7,779.3 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $ 5,347.4 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: $ 13,126.7 millionPakistan's foreign exchange reserves up by $12m

