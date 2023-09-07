Will wheat import from Russia help slash flour price?

Flour prices likely to fall down to Rs100 per kg

07 September,2023 06:59 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The price of flour in the country may be reduced in the next few days.

According to importers, three wheat ships from Russia will arrive in Karachi soon.

The first ship, MV Bex Hillel, will arrive in Karachi on Sept 15, carrying 60,000 metric tons of wheat while the second ship will arrive in Karachi from Sept 23 to 25.

The importers further said the arrival of the ships would immediately bring down the prices of wheat and flour across Pakistan and the shortage would end.

It is expected that the price of flour will come down to approximately Rs100. Currently, wheat is being sold for Rs125 and flour Rs160 per kg in the open market.



