Pakistan Gasport seeks country's first spot LNG cargo in over a year

The country has struggled to purchase LNG after a surge in prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

07 September,2023 03:50 pm

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Pakistan Gasport is looking to buy a spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for November delivery, its chairman Iqbal Ahmed told Reuters on Thursday, which could become the country’s first spot LNG deal since June 2022 if realised.

The south Asian country, which is facing a severe economic and foreign exchange crisis, has struggled to purchase LNG following a surge in prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.