Business Business Rupee continues upward movement with gains in interbank, open market trading

Improvement comes amid reports of crackdown on illegal currency dealings

07 September,2023 01:03 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk/Dunya News) – The Pakistan rupee continued strengthening on Thursday amid the crackdown on black market, as it made a Rs1.73 gain against the US dollar during trading by midday, as the weak local currency has made paralysed the economy by fueling inflation and cost of doing business.

It means the rupee was available for an official exchange rate of Rs305.25 in interbank trading against the previous closing of Rs306.98.

However, the gains are even bigger in open market where the dollar is now traded by Rs307, representing a gain of Rs5 during Thursday’s ongoing session.

Thus, the rupee has grown stronger by Rs26 so far in the last three trading days in open market as sources say authorities tightened their grip on exchange companies, relentlessly pursuing illegal currency dealers across the country.

A strong and stable rupee is vital to Pakistan’s interests as devaluation has not only triggered inflation in the country but also resulted in higher interest rates – a formula applied by central banks around the world despite its negative effects on economy, especially in the case of poor and developing countries.

Currently, Japan is the only G7 economy which moving against the policies followed by its peers and the advice of international financial institutions.

On the other hand, the finance ministry has warned that the massive hike in fuel prices and power tariff in August would increase inflation in the coming months, in yet another indirect admission of the policy failures guided by the IMF.

And all the problems that Pakistan is currently facing a product of the rupee depreciation which has wide ranging effects from triggering and fueling inflation to reduced purchasing power and food security crisis – directly impacting people and businesses.

Devaluation incentivizes the grey economy [perhaps black economy is the right term]. There is no need to invest in manufacturing or industries or agriculture when hoarding the US dollar and spending the finances in real estate are providing huge profits.