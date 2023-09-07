IMF approves exempting consumers using up to 200 units from late surcharge

Inflated bills in August had resulted in countrywide protests

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved provision of relief to the electricity consumers, as Pakistan saw countrywide protests over inflated bills thanks to the persistent tariff hikes.

The news was shared by the finance ministry which said on Thursday that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar would get the cabinet approval of the plan through summary circulation.

However, the relief, which is temporary in its nature, would be limited to the consumers using up to 200 units of electricity as the households falling in the category of 201 to 400 units are omitted by the world’s top lender.

According to the finance ministry’s documents, those consuming up to 200 units are exempted from late surcharge [fine] if haven’t paid the monthly bills for August for August on time.

