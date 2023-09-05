Gold prices fall by Rs6,300

05 September,2023 11:42 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Due to the fall in gold prices in the world market on Tuesday, the prices of the metal in Pakistan also fell.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce decreased by $9 to $1931, while in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs6,300 and the price of gold per 10 grams decreased by Rs5,402.

Due to a big reduction in prices, the price of gold per tola in the local bullion markets became Rs232,000 and prices of 10-gram gold reduced by Rs199,588.

