Gold price goes up by Rs1,200 per tola

Silver prices remained unchanged in the domestic market

17 August,2023 08:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trend for the third consecutive day of the running business week on Thursday.

The price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs1,200 per tola and Rs1,029 per 10 grams to settle at Rs225,000 and Rs192,901, respectively, in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, the international bullion market saw decline as the price of the precious metal plunged by $5 to settle at $1,900 per ounce.

On the other hand, the silver prices did not see any change as the commodity was traded at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 in the local market.

