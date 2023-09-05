Bitter hunt for sugar as price surges to Rs230 per kg

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of sugar in many cities of the country on Tuesday touched the peak level of Rs200 per kg.

However, in Quetta, it is being sold at Rs230 per kg.

According to details, due to spike in smuggling and artificial scarcity, sugar started disappearing from markets across the country. Its cost rose to Rs200 per kg in many cities including Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad.

In Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore, the price of the sweetener hovers between Rs185 and 190.

In Multan, it is being sold at Rs180 per kg.

In Quetta, a 50kg sack of sugar is being sold for Rs11,000.

Consumers are facing a great deal of inconvenience due to shortage and inflated price of the most basic commodity. They demand that the government take notice of the situation and ensure availability of sugar at a reasonable price.