Civil aviation employees continue protest

Employees demand rise in salaries in proportion to recent inflation

05 September,2023 06:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The civil aviation employees on Tuesday continued their protest demonstration on the second day at the Islamabad International Airport.

The protesting employees demand rise in salaries in proportion to recent inflation, cancellation of airports’ outsourcing, and increase in pensions of former employees in accordance with ever rising inflation.

The protesters said the recommendations of the restoration committee should be implemented. The officers and staff involved in the restoration committee movement should be stopped from being subjected to action.

The protest is going on at all airports across the country.

