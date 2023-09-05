Russia won't renew grain until West meets its demands, Putin tells Erdogan

Russia refused to extend the deal in July

05 September,2023 06:02 am

(Web Desk) Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his stance on reinstating a United Nations-brokered deal to safely ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea only after the West meets Moscow’s demands on its agricultural exports.

The Russian president’s remarks on Monday came after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea city of Sochi in the hope of reviving the agreement seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Russia refused to extend the deal in July, complaining that a parallel agreement promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertiliser had not been honoured. It said restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade, though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

Putin reiterated those complaints and said that the Black Sea corridors should not be used for military purposes. He told reporters that if those commitments were honoured, Russia could return to the deal “within days”.

Erdogan also expressed hope that a breakthrough could come soon. He said Turkey and the UN – which both brokered the original deal – have put together a new package of proposals to unblock the issue.

“We believe that the initiative should continue by fixing the shortcomings,” said the Turkish president who has taken on the role of mediator between Ukraine and Russia. It was the first meeting between the two leaders since Erdogan’s re-election for a third term as president in May.