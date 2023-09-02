Blackstone and Airbnb set to join S&P 500; shares climb

02 September,2023 08:09 pm

(Reuters) - Shares of Blackstone (BX.N) and Airbnb (ABNB.O) rallied in extended trade on Friday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the two companies would join the S&P 500 (.SPX) index.

Blackstone was up 4.1pc, while Airbnb jumped 5pc after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the companies would replace Lincoln National Corp (LNC.N) and Newell Brands Inc (NWL.O) before the start of trading on Sept. 18.

Lincoln National dipped 0.7pc and Newell Brands was last unchanged.