Weekly inflation rates up by 0.54 pc

Business Business Weekly inflation rates up by 0.54 pc

Annual inflation rate was recorded at 27.57 per cent

01 September,2023 06:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The trend of rising inflation continues in the country as the weekly inflation rate reached 0.54 percent.

According to the weekly inflation report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the inflation rate increased by 0.54 per cent during the recent week, while the annual inflation rate was recorded at 27.57 per cent.

According to the PBS, the prices of eight items have decreased and the prices of 23 items have remained stable in the recent week.

Read More: Weekly inflation goes up, continues spreading depression and anxiety

However, the prices of various goods and articles were increased. Rice prices increased by Rs2 per kg, LPG by Rs11, eggs by Rs2 per dozen, lentil mash by Rs7 per kg, 20 kg bag of flour by Rs3, 5 kg cooking oil by Rs17, while the price of potatoes, fresh milk, curd, and mung beans also increased.

