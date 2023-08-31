Gold prices up by gigantic Rs2,900

Gold rates unstable in Pakistan amid continued political and economic instability

31 August,2023 05:42 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Gold price registered a gigantic rise in Pakistan following a spike in the gold prices in international market on Wednesday.

The prices of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs236,400 per tola, the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) sources said.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs2,486 to settle at Rs220,675.

In the international market, the gold price witnessed a spike of $21 and settle at $1,938 per ounce.

On Monday, the price registered a fall in Pakistan despite a nominal $1 rise in the international market.

The price of gold (24 carats) dropped by Rs1,500 per tola to settle at Rs233,000 while the 10-gram gold price was declined by Rs1,286 to settle at Rs99,760. In the international market, the gold price witnessed a nominal hike of $1 to settle at $1,915 per ounce.

The gold rates have been unstable in Pakistan recently amid continued political and economic instability.