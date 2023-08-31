Pakistan plan in connection of electricity bills relief with IMF

Business Business Pakistan plan in connection of electricity bills relief with IMF

Those consuming up to 400 units would be the beneficiaries

31 August,2023 12:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has shared a plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide relief to the people in connection of the electricity bills, which triggered protests across the country, with an assurance that none of the targets agreed upon by the previous government would be compromised.

Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar said a team comprising Pakistani authorities met the IMF officials. Though she was not part of the team in talks with the lender, she reiterated Pakistan's commitments to follow the IMF programme.

There are reports that the provision for an emergency allocation of Rs250 billion in the budget for 2023-24 in the IMF programme could be utilised to provide relief to electricity consumers.

It is expected that the IMF would give its reply anytime on Thursday and those consuming up to 400 units would get a relief.

Sources say the IMF would not agree with any reduction on taxes imposed through the electricity bills but it could agree on collecting the amount of the monthly bills for August and September in instalments.

