Business Business PoL prices likely to be increased by Rs15 per litre

Price of diesel may increase by Rs14 per liter while petrol prices are expected to increase by Rs10

30 August,2023 05:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Preparations to increase the price of petrol after electricity have started, the prices of petroleum products are likely to be increased by Rs15 per litre.

According to sources, the price of diesel may increase by Rs14 per liter while petrol prices are expected to increase by Rs10 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance will give the final approval to increase the prices of petroleum products in consultation with the caretaker prime minister while the price increase will be for the next 15 days.



Earlier, the caretaker government on increased the price of petrol by Rs17.50 per litre, taking the price to record high of Rs290.45 per litre, Dunya News reported.

The petrol price is now unprecedented in the history of the county, taking the inflation to an upward trajectory.

Other than that, the price of high speed diesel was also increased by Rs20 per litre. After the increase, high speed diesel will be available at Rs293.40 per litre.

